FIRST IMPRESSIONS | OnePlus 12R smartphone

The OnePlus brand is not as well-known as its corporate sibling Oppo, which are both owned by parent company BBK Electronics. But if there’s a way to describe its relationship to each other, it might be this: it’s like Lexus to Toyota.

Yes, it’s a premium brand compared to Oppo, which, by the way, is also as affordable – but reliable – as a Toyota car. The OnePlus 12R is a credible proof that this brand is indeed serious on its attempt to take a slice of the high-end market dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Right off the bat, you can feel the “premium-ness” in the way it was packaged in a bright red box. Because its charging cable comes in vivid red as well, there’s RedCableClub membership card which you can join via a QR code stamped on it.

The phone’s curved screen at the sides reminds me of the Samsung Galaxy S7, which I deeply admired back then. If this was the model from which the OnePlus 12R was pattered after, then I dare say it was a good choice. Japanese car brands started out that way and look where they are now.

From our initial use of review out lent to us, we have some good – and bad – things to say, including its camera, battery, charging capability, user interface, and internals. But we’re reserving all of that for our more comprehensive review of the OnePlus 12R.

For the meantime, the OnePlus 12R is now available for P43,990 and comes in two colorways — Cool Blue and Iron Grey.

Pre-order are accepted until April 26 from all authorized OnePlus and Oppo stores nationwide or via Shopee and Lazada where 0% interest installment via Shoppee’s SPay Later and Lazada’s LazPayLater can be availed.

Interested buyers may also purchase the OnePlus 12R exclusively via Shopee from April 18 to 24 and get a P1,000 off OnePlus voucher, P200 Good Review Cashback, and S39 Bluetooth speakers freebie.