3 telecom firms kickstart PH’s longest submarine fiber cable network worth P8.2B

Three telecom firms — Globe Telecoms, Eastern Communications, and InfiniVAN – marked a milestone on Thursday, July 14, as they kickstarted the deployment of fiber cables to build the country’s longest submarine fiber cable network worth around $150 million or about P8.2 billion.

The ship Cable Infinity is said to be the ‘number one high-technology cable ship in the world’

The Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN), a joint project among the three companies, aims to improve both mobile and broadband connectivity and fiberize previously unserved areas across the country’s three main island groups.

In ceremonies at Subic Bay in Zambales, executives of Globe, Eastern Communications, InfiniVAN, and Japanese vendor partner Kokusai Cable Ship Co. Ltd. (KCS), gave a simple sendoff to state-of-the-art ship Cable Infinity, the “number one high-technology cable ship in the world,” according to KCS.

The ship will ferry cables that will cover the PDSCN, which has a total cable distance of roughly 2,500 kilometers or about the same distance between Manila and Singapore.

It will be landing at several points across the country, including Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque, Camiguin, Siargao, Boracay, and Zamboanga, for undersea laying in 24 segments over the next nine months.

Segments for the submarine cable network are expected to be completed by April 2023, and fiber connections will be activated thereafter.

Blessing of Cable Infinity during its send-off ceremony

“We persevered and we’re now almost there. This is the start of the cable laying. This is really exciting, it’s such a beautiful milestone. May we always keep the connections strong,” said Arlene Jallorina, vice president for strategic infrastructure investments for Globe Business.

Eastern Communications co-coordinator Vince Tempongko cited the importance of the joint effort to boost life-enabling connectivity across the country.

“What we are doing is not just for Globe, Eastern, or InfiniVAN but for the Filipino people. Providing equitable access to mobile and internet connection in all parts of the country has been our dream, and through this cooperation, we are finally at the cusp of realizing this goal,” Tempongko said.

Eastern Communications Co-coordinator Atty. Aileen Regio shared the many benefits this brings to the Filipino people.

“We are very much hopeful that this project can be the answer that will open doors to great outcomes, solve the many challenges we are facing and be bigger than it already is,” she said.

InfiniVAN chief technology officer Alberto “Abet” Espedido expressed gratitude to the companies and the working team. Together, Globe, Eastern Communications, and InfiniVAN took the crucial first step towards laying the cables after two years of planning and coordination.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their perseverance, professionalism, experience and patience, we were able to get through all the challenges. And now we are finally starting this project to bring much needed connectivity all over the country,” he said.