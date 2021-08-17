House resolution cites 3 Fil-Ams for role in Perseverance rover

The House Committee on Science and Technology adopted on Monday, Aug. 16, House Resolution 1611 commending three Filipino-American scientists for their role and contribution in the safe landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars last February 18, 2021.

The three scientists are Gregorio G. Villar III, Genevie V. Yang, and Edward Gonzales.

The Perseverance rover in Mars (Photo from NASA)

In his sponsorship remarks, Pasig City representative Roman Romulo said that on July 30, 2020, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched Mars 2020, a mission to explore the Jezero Crater on Mars through its Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter.

One of the major components of the mission is the Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) of the spacecrafts on Mars. Villar, an EDL systems engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), provided valuable contribution to the Mars 2020 Mission as the head verification and validation engineer for its EDL Phase, resulting in the safe landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars last February 18.

Villar studied at St. Louis University–Laboratory High School in Baguio City, completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Physics at the California State Polytechnic University, and earned his doctoral degree in Astronautical Engineering at the University of Southern California.

Yang is a flight systems engineer at NASA JPL, was a member of the team that tested the flight software of the Perseverance rover. She also leads the Uplink team to generate commands and strengthen the spacecraft while at launch cruise. Yang was born in Biñan City, Laguna before migrating to California.

Gonzales, on the other hand, is the lead engineer of the Electromagnetic Compatibility team that ensures that the Perseverance would collect data and submit the same to Earth despite electromagnetic noise. Although born and raised in California, his parents from Quezon City and Cavite.

“Through this resolution, it is our fervent hope that we inspire the Filipino youth, the Filipinos in fact, who played such an important part in space exploration during this last decade. It is only fitting that the House of the People, the House of Representatives, commend these three geniuses, three explorers of space who serve also as an inspiration to the Philippines,” Romulo said.

Meanwhile, the panel started deliberation on House Bill 8152 authored by Masbate representative Elisa Kho. It seeks to establish a national policy framework for the promotion of animal biotechnology to recognize, foster, as well as advance its significant health and welfare benefits for animals and humans.

As defined under the bill, “Animal Biotechnology” refers to the use of science and engineering to modify living organisms with the goal (of) improving animals and to develop microorganisms for specific agriculture use, explore drugs and vaccines for prevention and treatment of diseases, and for food technology.

The panel approved the motion of Kho to defer consideration of the bill instead of creating a technical working group. “We just collate all the inputs and we will fine-tune until I will present that to the body again,” Kho said.