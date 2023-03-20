PSA claims it has printed 60 million PhilID and ePhilID

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it has printed over 60 million PhilIDs and ePhilIDs in its the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Image from PSA

As of March 15, a total of 60,326,990 IDs have been printed — 33,550,575 of which are PhilIDs dispatched for delivery to registered persons, while 26,776,415 are ePhilIDs printed at registration centers.

“Reaching 60 million national IDs printed brings us closer to fully realizing the envisioned benefits of PhilSys of making more services accessible,” said PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa.

“That’s why our coordination with government agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) centers on using PhilSys to support the implementation of social protection programs. Gusto namin na ngayon pa lang, maunawaan na ng ating mga beneficiaries ang kahalagahan ng PhilSys sa pagiging mas accessible ng iba’t-ibang serbisyo ng ating pamahalaan.”

To ensure that more registered persons receive their national ID for their use in transactions, the PSA continues to push the Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) to speed up the delivery of dispatched PhilIDs, as well as the PSA field offices to proactively distribute printed ePhilIDs through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

The PSA is also implementing the downloading of password-protected ePhilIDs via mobile devices, which registered persons may access once they receive an SMS notification from PSA.

Both the PhilID and ePhilID bear a QR code that can be used for easier identity verification and authentication, as opposed to more traditional methods involving handwritten signatures which can be easily forged.

“Verifying a registered person’s identity is as easy as scanning the QR code of the PhilID or ePhilID through our identity authentication tool, PhilSys Check,” Mapa added.

“We encourage registered persons to use their smart device or computer to access PhilSys Check to verify their PhilID or ePhilID.”