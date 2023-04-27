Globe overshadows Smart in latest Opensignal report for PH market

Mobile metrics firm company Opensignal has published its latest Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines, which revealed a strong performance from Globe, which won seven award categories outright.

This is a change from the previous report, in which Smart won 11 awards either solely or jointly to Globe’s five.

The report also said Globe users have the best experience when streaming video, playing multiplayer mobile games, and using voice apps — both overall and on 5G.

Globe has managed a remarkable feat — replacing Smart as the outright winner for all three overall experiential awards (Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience. In addition, it is also the sole winner of the corresponding 5G experience awards, the report said.

The report further said the fastest download experience is with Smart, adding that Smart is the outright winner of both the overall Download Speed Experience and 5G Download Speed awards. It wins Download Speed Experience with a score of 25.3Mbps — 2.6Mbps (11.2%) faster than DITO’s 22.8Mbps and 9.1Mbps (56%) ahead of Globe’s score of 16.2 Mbps.

DITO users’ speeds have risen markedly, the report said, citing that DITO’s Download Speed Experience score has risen by an impressive 5.6Mbps (32.3%) since the last report, while Smart and Globe users’ average download speeds have risen by 2.9Mbps (12.7%) and 2.1Mbps (14.8%), respectively. On Upload Speed Experience, while DITO’s score rose by 0.7Mbps (16.2%), the largest increase belongs to Globe — 0.9Mbps (26.1%).

Opensignal said Smart has retained the 5G Availability, 5G Reach and 4G Coverage Experience awards from the last report.



This means that Smart 5G users spend the greatest proportion of their time connected to 5G (15.9% versus Globe’s 9.2%), Smart users also find 5G in the most locations of all they visit, with Smart scoring 4.7 points on a 10-point scale for 5G Reach — ahead of Globe’s 4 points.

In addition, Smart users find it easiest to find 4G signals, connecting to 4G in the most locations out of all those visited by Filipino users. Smart wins 4G Coverage Experience with a score of 8.2 points on a 10-point scale, narrowly ahead of Globe’s 8.1 points, while DITO is some way behind its more established rivals, with 5 points, the company said.

The Philippines’ newest mobile operator, meanwhile, has knocked Smart off the top spot for Excellent Consistent Quality and replaced Globe as the outright winner of the Core Consistent Quality award. DITO wins Excellent Consistent Quality with a score of 58.8% and a lead of 2.1 percentage points over Smart.

On Core Consistent Quality, DITO leads by a similar margin (2.2 percentage points), with a score of 79.9% compared to Globe’s 77.7%.