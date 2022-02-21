IBPAP names industry veteran as head of policy and regulatory affairs

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) has appointed industry old-hand Celeste Ilagan as its new chief policy and regulatory affairs officer.

The appointment comes as the organization ramps up its efforts in collaborative policy formation and fortifying regulatory relations.

Before taking on the role, Ilagan was a member of IBPAP’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and Legislative Committee (LegCom). She had oversight of all government-related initiatives and was mainly responsible for championing the IT-BPM industry during key discussions with policymakers and regulatory officers.

“Celeste is a critical addition to the IBPAP team and will be strategic in enabling the industry’s sustained and uninterrupted growth,” said Jack Madrid, IBPAP president and CEO. “2022 will be a pivotal year for the Philippines and the IT-BPM sector as we will be publishing Roadmap 2028. I am excited to work with her to build an even stronger partnership with the government on policy and regulatory matters.”

Ilagan’s experience on the legislative and government front extends from her time with the Board of Investments (BOI) where she was in charge of developing the agency’s country promotion agenda and implementing its programs and activities.

It was during her stint at BOI that the development and promotion of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector began in the Philippines. As part of the core investments promotion team, Ilagan helped many companies locate to the country.

Prior to joining IBPAP, Ilagan was the SVP for Internal Communications and External Affairs at Straive (formerly SPi Global). She was also the director of the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Inc. (PAMURI), which promotes the country as a foreign investment hub and an ideal location for establishing the Regional Headquarters (RHQs) and Regional Operating Headquarters (ROHQs) or multinational companies (MNCs).

“IBPAP has been an integral feature of my professional career and personal advocacy through the years. The role of Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer is a unique opportunity to further contribute to nation-building and elevating the Philippine IT-BPM industry on the global stage,” said Ilagan.

“I look forward to working with Jack and the IBPAP team in this new role as we jointly strive towards reinforcing the Philippine value proposition through sound legislation, skilled talent, and a conducive business environment.”